Pacers announce special 50% off NBA All-Star merch sale

All-Star '24 Jacket Retail is $150. With 50% discount, they are $75 today. (Photo from Pacers Team Store)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans who missed out on NBA All-Star souvenirs – or those who want more – have an unexpected opportunity to grab some at a discount.

The Pacers team store revealed Monday morning that it will be offering special hours on Monday to sell commemorative gear at a 50% discount.

There are limits to the sale. The deals are only available in-store at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse location, not online through the team or the league. The hours are limited to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

So far, the team is not saying if deeper discounts could follow in the days ahead or if the merchandise will be returned to online inventory at prices closer to retail.

The officially licensed All-Star gear ranges from the expected (shirts, hats, and hoodies) to the unusual (can koozies, lapel pins, and playing cards) – totaling more than 60 items through the online site.

The Team Store is not saying how many of the items are still available in person.

The NBA Store is also running an online sale. Discounts there top out at 25%, and the inventory is not the same as the local store.

For example, there are several ‘throwback’ items celebrating the 1985 All-Star game, played in Indianapolis. That weekend included an iconic slam dunk contest at Market Square Arena and a game at the Hoosier Dome filled with first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The Pacers store has a line celebrating 1985. It includes satin jackets, caricature shirts, and more.