Pacers release schedule; when are the biggest NBA stars coming to Indy?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers released the 2023-2024 season schedule Thursday as the NBA regular season is set to begin in just over two months.

On Oct. 25, Indianapolis will get its first look at the new additions to this Pacers roster as Jarace Walker, Bruce Brown, and Obi Toppin make their debuts on opening night when the Washington Wizards come to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Seven of the team’s first nine games of the season will take place at home, and there are plenty of intriguing home matchups throughout the schedule.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets come to Indy.

On Thursday, February 8, the Pacers will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Then, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 29.

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat are in Indy on Sunday, April 7.

The Blue and Gold posted a record of 35-47 last year with All-Star Tyrese Haliburton in and out of the lineup, but a healthy Haliburton and a roster full of new additions have the city excited about what this season could hold.

Full Schedule

Oct. 25, Wednesday, vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, Saturday, at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, Monday, vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Wednesday, at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Friday, vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, Saturday, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6, Monday, vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8, Wednesday, vs, Utah, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9, Thursday, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12, Sunday, at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nov. 14, Tuesday, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19, Sunday, vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.

Nov. 21, Tuesday, at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22, Wednesday, vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24, Friday, vs. Detroit, 8 p.m.

Nov. 27, Monday, vs. Portland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30, Thursday, at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2, Saturday, at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11, Monday, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13, Wednesday, at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dec. 15, Friday, at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16, Saturday, at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dec. 18, Monday, vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20, Wednesday, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, Thursday, at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23, Saturday, vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28, Thursday, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30, Saturday, vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1, Monday, at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Jan. 3, Wednesday, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, Friday, vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6, Saturday, vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8, Monday, vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10, Wednesday, vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, Friday, at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14, Sunday, at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, Monday, at Utah, 9 p.m.

Jan. 18, Thursday, at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Jan. 19, Friday, at Portland, 10 p.m.

Jan. 21, Sunday, at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Jan. 23, Tuesday, vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Thursday, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, Friday, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, Sunday, vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 30, Tuesday, at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1, Thursday, at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, Friday, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4, Sunday, at Charlotte 6 p.m.

Feb. 6, Tuesday, vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8, Thursday, vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10, Saturday, at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, Monday, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14, Wednesday, at Toronto ,7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16-18, All-Star weekend in Indy!

Feb. 22, Thursday, vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25, Sunday, vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Feb. 26, Monday, vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28, Wednesday, vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 1, Friday, at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

March 3, Sunday, at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

March 5, Tuesday, at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

March 7, Thursday, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 10, Sunday, at Orlando, 6 p.m.

March 12, Tuesday, at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

March 13, Wednesday, vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

March 16, Saturday, vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

March 18, Monday, vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

March 20, Wednesday, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

March 22, Friday, at Golden State, 10 p.m.

March 24, Sunday, at L.A. Lakers 10 p.m.

March 25, Monday, at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

March 27, Wednesday, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

March 29, Friday, vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 1, Monday, vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

April 3, Wednesday, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

April 5, Friday, vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

April 7, Sunday, vs. Miami, 5 p.m.

April 9, Tuesday, at Toronto, 7 p.m.

April 12, Friday, at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

April 14, Sunday, vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m.

