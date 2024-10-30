Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to be featured on Netflix show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers two-time NBA All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will be featured on the second season of Netflix’s popular docuseries “Starting 5.”

The show follows five NBA stars to give behind-the-scenes access during the NBA season. Haliburton will be joined by Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers and Shai Gigleous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James’ production company Uninterrupted helped spearhead the show’s first season — which featured James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum. Season one debuted on Netflix Oct. 9.

Haliburton joins the cast after another All-Star year where he jumped into the national spotlight as one of the most exciting offensive talents to watch in the NBA. His unconventional shot style paired with his unparalleled pace and infectious energy made him an entertaining player to watch for those outside of Indiana — especially when the Pacers started knocking off perennial powerhouses like the Celtics, Bucks and Knicks.

Haliburton’s hero status grew during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis — where Haliburton said he felt like the “prom king” being paraded around to all kinds of events and appearances before even playing in the NBA All-Star Game as a starter.

Even through dealing with injuries later in the season, Haliburton helped the Pacers go on a miracle run through the playoffs — bumping off the Bucks and Knicks before ending the season after being swept in four games by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. That was the first time Indiana’s made it to the conference finals since Paul George and the 2013-14 team lost to the Miami Heat in six.

The Pacers get a rematch with the Celtics Wednesday. Boston comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a nationally-televised game on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Stick with WISH-TV for live coverage on the court pregame and a full recap with highlights and reaction.