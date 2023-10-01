Pacers stars take over WISH-TV live at Colts game on ‘Countdown to Kickoff’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts were back in Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to host the Los Angeles Rams for the second home game of the season. The Colts went into the game in first place of the AFC South with a 2-1 record — the best start to a season since 2020.

The Indiana Pacers helped kick off the festivities as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner joined the WISH-TV pregame show, ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ to give their predictions for the game.

Pacers players Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner join Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff and Angela Moryan at the Colts game

Also, the Blue and Gold’s first-round draft pick Jarace Walker had the honor of pounding the anvil ahead of kickoff.

Walker was selected eighth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft before getting immediately traded to the Pacers.

Walker had a dominant NBA Summer League season, playing four games. The former Houston standout averaged 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks while out in Las Vegas.

The rookie forward was joined by teammates Haliburton, Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, Daniel Theis, TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Wong, Kendall Brown, Jalen Smith, and fellow first-round draft pick Ben Sheppard.

Courtesy: Indiana Pacers

Haliburton offered Walker some advice pre-anvil hit in the live conversation on ‘Countdown to Kickoff’. “I just told him, don’t miss,” Haliburton said laughing. The face of the Pacers franchise had the privilege to bang the anvil for the Colts’ home opener last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Walker shares his jersey number with Colts quarterback (and fellow rookie) Anthony Richardson. Richardson returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing Week 3 in Baltimore with a concussion.

The Pacers tip off the season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. against the Wizards.

—

