Pacers to host 2024 NBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Pacers will play host to the 2024 NBA All-Star game, according to the team.

On Wednesday, the team announced the 2024 NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

This comes after the Pacers and the city of Indianapolis was originally scheduled to host the 2021 NBA All-Star game in February but was delayed and moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring Indiana the very best All-Star experience in 2024,” said Pacers owner Herb Simon. “The efforts of so many Hoosiers to prepare for NBA All-Star 2021 put us ahead of the game for the hard work to come, and we are so grateful to the NBA for once again recognizing Indianapolis as a city that delivers world-class events.”

“While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organization as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities.”

The annual exhibition game was last held in Indianapolis in 1985.

Plans for the 2021 NBA All-Star game have yet to be announced.