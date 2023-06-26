Painter talks Purdue, youth sports at Indiana Sports Corp event

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Sports Corp hosted the 35th annual Charity Golf Tournament for youth sports programs up at the Sagamore Club Monday. Included in the guest list was Purdue’s head basketball coach Matt Painter.

“Each time we get to do this, it’s just exposing kids to sports and getting them involved in the community,” said Sam Reel, Indiana Sports Corp communications coordinator. “It’s a huge part of our mission, the youth programs part. We always want to give back to the community and this is a great way to bring those funds in.”

More than 33,000 kids in Indiana got to play sports last year with support from Indiana Sports Corp. From clinics to grants, ISC is expanding youth sports.

“I think it’s a very important thing for young people to be involved,” Painter said. “When young people aren’t involved in anything, they normally get into trouble, so trying to keep them busy, keep them active in sports, this group is just done a fabulous job of that.”

This tournament is making a big impact on youth here in Indiana, just like Purdue center Zach Edey will continue to make a big impact for the Boilermakers. Edey opted to return to the Boilers instead of going to the NBA.

Painter says, believe it or not, the National Player of the Year still has things he can improve on

“You know, he is a guy that can shoot on the perimeter, so if he’s going to add anything, it will be a little bit of that,” Painter said.

“The environment he’s improved on has been at Purdue, and so like now when you’re looking, he was going to get NBA money, but is he going to be in the G League or be at Purdue? Where is he going to improve the most, so you can have that long career? Obviously, he picked coming back to Purdue,” Painter added.

He comes back to a stacked non-conference schedule — including Arizona at the Indy Classic and Alabama in Toronto. Painter’s excited to show off his team on those big stages.

“We have a good team, so you try to line your schedule with the talent of your team,” Painter said. “We just want to prepare for the Big Ten. It’s such a grind in the Big Ten, but you want to get those challenges and add to your resume coming into the NCAA tournament.”

The Boilers take on the Wildcats in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16.