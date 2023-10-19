Pair of Aces: Las Vegas wins 2nd WNBA title

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Kayla Thornton #5 of the New York Liberty defends Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WISH) — The Las Vegas Aces make history after beating the New York Liberty in a thrilling game four of the finals.

The Aces 70-69 victory makes the team consecutive WNBA Champions for the first time in 21 years, winning this year’s final series 3 to 1.

The last team to achieve this milestone was the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-2002.

It wasn’t an easy fight – as the Aces faced adversity after playing without several injured starters.

The team lost their point guard and starting center in Game 3. In addition to Candace Parker, who has been out since after the team’s July 7 loss to Dallas – the Aces were also without Chelsea Gray who had a left foot injury, and Kiah Stokes who injured her right foot, for the first time this season.

The 2023 Finals MVP A’ja Wilson rallied and led the attack with 24 points and 16 rebounds. While former Norte Dame star, Jackie Young, scored 16 points and had 7 assists. Cayla George tied her year high of 11 points, and Alysha Clark had 10 points and 8 boards.

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points to lead four Liberty players who scored in double figures.

There have now been 18 5-game series in WNBA postseason history where one team has won the first two games, according to the franchise. It adds that all 18 of those teams have gone on to win the series: 14 via a sweep, 4 in 4 games, and one who got pushed to a decisive Game 5.

Wilson got her 18th playoff double-double (24 points, 16 rebounds), which now ties her for another historical accolade. Wilson is now tied as the 5th player in WNBA history to achieve this.

The Aces are set to celebrate the franchise’s back-to-back WNBA championships with a parade on Monday.

The team says more details are to come.