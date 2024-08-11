Pair of Indiana high schoolers to play for USA Baseball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — USA Baseball will have some Hoosier hospitality on the 15U National Team this year.

Freshmen Cooper Collins, of Vincennes, and Gavin Markus, of Greenfield, will both wear the stars and stripes in Atlanta for an international series with Australia in September.

The 20-man roster was announced following the 2024 15U National Team training camp, which was held in early August at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

“Due to the high level of talent, competition, and versatility displayed at this year’s Training Camp, determining a 20-man roster for this year’s 15U National Team was a very difficult process,” said 15U National Team manager Rob Shabanksy. “However, after careful consideration, we are confident that the 20 players we have selected can and will find success on the international stage. Most importantly, we are excited that they will represent the stars and stripes in the highest way when competing.”

Markus, a right-handed pitcher, is ranked as the 4th best prospect in the state by Prep Baseball Report.

“A two-time Junior Future Gamer for Team Indiana – Markus appears “next in-line” to carry on Indiana’s tradition of producing arm talent,” said Cooper Trinkle, lead scout with Prep Baseball Report Indiana. “The high-waisted, 6-foot-1, 156 pounder oozes athleticism within the delivery and shows clean, quick arm action that produces a mid-80s fastball currently, a number that will sky-rocket as he adds strength to his projectable frame. A strike-thrower, Markus also own one of the top breaking balls in the class, a low-70s offering with slurvey shape that shows flashes of a future-plus pitch.”

Markus and Collins, a hard-hitting catcher, know each other well having played travel ball together with the Indiana Bulls.