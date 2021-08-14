Sports

Pato O’Ward tops 28 qualifiers for IndyCar Grand Prix

Pato O'Ward of Mexico, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the pole position during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Here are the results of Friday’s qualifying for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

(5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:10.7147 (124.167 mph). (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:10.7214 (124.155). (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 1:10.7418 (124.119). (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 1:10.7433 (124.116). (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:10.7631 (124.082). (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:10.8290 (123.966). (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:10.8875 (123.864). (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:10.9532 (123.749). (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:11.0208 (123.631). (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:11.0240 (123.626). (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:11.0342 (123.608). (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:11.1346 (123.434). (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:11.5084 (122.788). (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:11.3623 (123.040). (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:11.5504 (122.716). (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:11.4174 (122.945). (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:11.5583 (122.703). (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:11.4360 (122.913). (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:11.5739 (122.676). (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 1:11.5340 (122.744). (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 1:11.6676 (122.516). (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 1:11.8624 (122.184). (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 1:11.7319 (122.406). (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:12.0813 (121.812). (75) RC Enerson, Chevrolet, 1:12.3344 (121.386). (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:12.2660 (121.501). (52) Cody Ware, Honda, 1:13.7572 (119.045). (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:12.5494 (121.027).

“I wanted to make sure this was the turning point,” O’Ward said in a news release from IndyCar. “We’ve had a very tough last three races, and we’re ready to get back to Victory Lane. This is the first step toward that, and tomorrow we have a job to finish.

“It’s still five races to go. A lot can happen. But this is definitely on the right track.”

Gates open at 7 a.m. Saturday. Qualifying for NASCAR’s 150 at the Brickyard and the 200 at the Brickyard will be Saturday morning. The 85-lap Grand Prix will start at 1 p.m.

