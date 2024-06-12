Paul Page to join Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An American motorsports broadcaster best known for serving as the play-by-play commentator for the Indianapolis 500 is among this year’s inductees into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.

Famed IMS broadcast announcer Paul Page visited Daybreak on Wednesday to chat with News 8’s Scott Sander about the new honor that he says came as a complete surprise.

“It was so totally out of the blue,” he said. “From my point of view, it’s Indiana Broadcasters. I’m a Hoosier. I live in Indianapolis. I always have and it’s going to recognize not the network stuff as much as when I was with WIBC here as a newsman and Channel 13 during special segments and sports.”

Page added, “And I’m really proud of those days. In fact, in those days, I never thought I’d be doing the job on ABC and NBC. So, it’s really nice to have that actually recognized, because it was one of my favorite parts of my life.”

The broadcast legend served as chief announcer through 1987, before moving to ABC and ESPN, where he covered a variety of events over 25 years as lead announcer, including IndyCar and CART open-wheel racing and NHRA drag racing.

“I’ve been an Indiana broadcaster since before I was finally retiring. So the whole local thing which I really love is all coming around,” Page said.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.