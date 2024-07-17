Paul Skenes says ‘I feel like I’m one of them’ after hitless inning against MLB All-Stars

National League's Paul Skenes, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, throws during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Skenes became the fifth rookie to start an All-Star Game, retiring Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge for the National League in a hitless first inning.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who has just 11 big league appearances, started Kwan with a 98.2 mph four-seamer and retired the major league batting leader on a 99.9 mph pitch with an 0-2 count that Kwan popped up. Henderson hit a weak comebacker on a 93.5 mph sinker and Juan Soto worked out a seven-pitch walk. Aaron Judge grounded into a forceout on the next pitch.

Skenes started the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and made 12 appearances before being called up to Pittsburgh.

The American League went on to a 5-3 win over the National League.

