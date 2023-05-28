Pereira has hot finish at Trump National, leads LIV Golf DC

Former President Donald Trump talks with professional golfer Mito Pereira on the driving range before the second round of the LIV Golf at Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Mito Pereira has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the LIV Golf event at Trump National DC. Pereira had five birdies over his last seven holes and shot 67. He leads by one shot over Harold Varner III. Varner opened with a 64 but he didn’t make a birdie on the back nine Saturday and shot 72. Henrik Stenson and Kevin Na are tied for third. PGA champion Brooks Koepka shot a 69 and was six shots behind. Phil Mickelson shot 75 and is 43rd out of 48 players in the field.