DENVER (WISH) — Peyton’s still got it.

Peyton Manning was put on the spot during Friday night’s Denver Nuggets game.

During a break in the action, Manning was handed a football.

He stood up from his seat and fired a rocket across the court to Nuggets mascot Rocky.

Rocky, in full mascot costume, couldn’t handle the pass from the NFL legend with the “laser rocket arm.”

Better luck next time, Rocky.

The Nuggets won the game, 96-92, over the Boston Celtics.