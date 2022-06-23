Sports

Peyton Manning’s nephew commits to play quarterback at Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Texas Longhorns officially won the top recruiting sweepstakes in college football, landing a commitment from Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, who is the top quarterback in the 2023 high school class.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, Petyon and Eli’s oldest brother, and plays quarterback at the Isidore Newman School, the same prep home of all three of his uncles.

Just last night, Eli Manning posted a photo on twitter of the Manning boys together for a dinner, which we now know was to celebrate Arch’s decision to head to Austin.

via @EliManning/Twitter

Already standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 lbs, Manning enters his senior high school season already armed with the prototypical size of a top-level college quarterback.

In three seasons as Newman’s starting quarterback, Manning owns a 25-6 record and two Louisiana Division III state semifinal appearances.