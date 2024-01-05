Pickleball continues Grand Park takeover with Inaugural APP Midwest Open

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of amateur pickleball players on Friday registered to compete in the Association of Pickleball Player‘s Inaugural Midwest Open in Westfield.

The sport continues to take center stage at the Grand Park Sports Complex.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the APP hosted the first-ever U.S. Collegiate Championships in which more than 20 college teams competed. Utah Tech University took home the top prize.

Tour founder Ken Herrmann says the organization looks forward to continuing the event in central Indiana.

“The crowds have been terrific,” Herrmann said. “This sport is definitely growing in the whole Indianapolis-Westfield area out here. The support from the local pickleball clubs has been terrific and it’s just an unbelievable way to kick off.”

According to tournament officials, The Midwest Open will see about 475 amateur players compete for medals in varying skill divisions and age groups for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles brackets.

Men’s Single’s player, Max Fusselman drove over an hour to compete in the open and has been playing Pickleball for seven years.

He says while the sport may have a reputation for being an older person’s game, it can be intense and competitive.

“I think pickleball can become this great, big thing,” Fusselman said. “I’m really excited to see where the APP … APP is definitely one of the first big tournaments and I’m happy to see it still going.”

Normally the events center at Grand Park consists of three indoor soccer fields, but the tournament is using one of those fields, transforming it into 29 competitive pickleball courts.

Director of the Hamilton County Sports Authority, Carl Daniels says the APP has been a great partner.

“It’s super exciting for us,” Daniels said. “There’s all skill levels. That’s what I like about the APP. They support all skill levels.”

Tour officials encourage people to watch the competition, many of the matches start at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission to the open tournament is free.