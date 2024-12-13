Holiday festival supports organizations through pickleball play

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Pickleball players of all levels have come together at Grand Park Sports Campus Events Center for the multiday Holiday Pickleball Festival, supporting organizations through the rapidly growing sport.

Jennifer Dalton of Grand National Racquet Center in Westfield said, “We created this idea last year to create almost like a pop-up pickleball. Now, many more indoor facilities are available, but the community has enjoyed this in Hamilton County and outside.”

Last year was a smashing success, with the event raising almost $20,000 for local organizations.

This year, organizers added more to the list as the festival focuses on giving back to the community, aligning with its theme of the “12 Days of Thanks & Giving.”

Dalton said, “We also have court rentals, so it’s great to bring your family and friends out and rent a court for an hour or two. It’s just an entertaining activity for all. We also have the Westfield Youth Assistance Program, WYSI (Westfield Youth Sports), Damar (Services Inc.), Little Red Door Cancer Agency, and the Westfield Heart & Soul Free Clinic, so there are many opportunities to give back at this time of year,” says Dalton.

This year, organizers promised even more fun with a lineup of activities for all skill levels. Players can choose from tournaments and clinics for beginners and intermediates. Also, vendor booths and corporate outings are available.

“Pickleball is just a sport that we love to support because it’s multigenerational. You’ll see our youth getting more and more involved. It’s actually in the college arena now. It’s huge. It’s all over, even into senior age. We encourage you to sign up for a clinic. We’ll teach you the basics, and we have paddles you can use.”

Through Jan. 2, six different fundraiser tournaments are happening, each on a designated day.

One of the group’s benefits is Westfield Youth Sports. Its executive director, Molly Wright, said, “We have about 5,000 kids that participate in our 11 sports, and this looks to us to help raise money for our scholarship program. Our scholarships have doubled in the last two years because of the growth of people coming to Westfield to live. Not turning kids away to be able to participate in sports helps the scholarship program we are hosting, and exposure to the sport, if pickleball is something we want to add that kids want to participate in.”

The festival will also offer court rental opportunities most days, clinics, a New Year’s Slam, and business partnerships for hosting tournaments or employee outings.

