Pierce’s performance was one of few bright moments in Giants loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WISH) — Just call him Big Play Pierce.

“When there’s a big play that needs to be made, you can count on (Alec Pierce) to come down with that ball, and that’s the level of play that we all need to have,” Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor said.

It was a bittersweet kind of game for Pierce in New Jersey Sunday. His six catches went for 122 yards and a touchdown – one of his most productive days of the season. But the Colts lost to the Giants, 45-33, and were eliminated from the playoff chase.

“I think as a whole I think the receiver room, we did a good job making plays,” Pierce said postgame. “Joe (Flacco) gave us a lot of good opportunities down the field. I think we could’ve made more plays, but we just try to make the play any time we get the opportunity.”

Pierce’s production constantly impresses his coaches.

“The big play ability that he brings to our offense was huge,” head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, he had the big one down the field down the middle, made some big time clutch catches. I mean, he’s had a hell of a year for us.”

“He just made play after play after play, and that’s really just what Alec does,” fellow receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said postgame. “If you give him the shot, he’s going to make the play, so yeah, he had a big game today.”

Pierce has hit the century mark now three times this season. Against the Titans, Pierce missed his first game in two years due to a concussion. He said having to sit on the sidelines motivated him even more to have a big game against the Giants.

“I was just happy to be back out there,” Pierce said. “I was frustrated I couldn’t play last week. So it was just good to be back out there.”

“I’m proud of him, and I’m excited to see him hit his stride like that,” Taylor said. “AP has been showing that game in and game out every single week this year, and to be able to see him do that is something special.”

Pierce continues to show his versatility as he caps off his third season in the NFL.

“His ability to go downfield and really go up and get the ball,” center Ryan Kelly said on what’s most impressive about Pierce’s talents. “I think if you see his deep threat ability, and that’s what Shane told him in the beginning of the year – that he’s got a very hard standard for each person in the room. Here’s your roll. Here’s what I need you to be. He told him, ‘I need you to be the deep threat guy that I know you can be.’ And he’s been that all year, and super impressed with him.”

Pierce gets one more chance to show off this season when the Jaguars come to Indy Sunday at 1 p.m.