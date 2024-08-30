Pirates activate McCutchen, send Jefferies to Indy for rehab

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) bats during an MLB game against the Seattle Mariners on August 16, 2024 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated former MVP and former Indianapolis Indians star Andrew McCutchen, the team announced Friday.

McCutchen had been on the team’s 10-day injured list since August 17 with right knee inflammation.

He suffered the injury while running the bases in the team’s win over the Seattle Mariners.

McCutchen, 37, has an 11-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He is hitting .235 with 16 home runs in 101 games.

The five-time All-Star was the 2013 National League MVP.

To make room for McCutchen, the team placed RHP Ben Heller on the 15-day injured list.

The Pirates also assigned Daulton Jefferies to the Indianapolis Indians, the team’s Triple-A affiliate, for a rehab assignment.

Jefferies was placed on Pittsburgh’s 60-day injured list July 30 with right elbow discomfort.

Jefferies has pitched in six games this season, going 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA.

He was expected to begin his rehab assignment with the Indians Friday night at Victory Field against the Louisville Bats.