Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz to start season in Indianapolis

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (61) celebrates with Ben Gamel, rear, and Michael Perez (5) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run, his first in the Major Leagues, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors.

The team has optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in hopes of getting him more experience.

The 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training, going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit League play.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the team believes Cruz needs a little seasoning before being called up for good.

Cruz hit his first major league home run last October in a brief big league cameo.