Pittsburgh Steelers charter plane diverted to Kansas City following Las Vegas game

Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates an interception in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. A charter plane carrying the Pittsburgh Steelers was “unexpectedly” diverted to Kansas City on Monday after their game against the Raiders. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A charter plane carrying the Pittsburgh Steelers football team was “unexpectedly” diverted to Kansas City this morning, according to Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas,” Lauten said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.”

The Steelers are now in the process of flying back to Pittsburgh on an alternate flight from Kansas City.

The team was on its way home following the Steelers’ 23-18 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada when pilots reported a “right engine low oil pressure warning” to air traffic controllers before diverting to a nearby airport.

Air traffic control audio recordings posted by LiveATC.net capture the pilots reporting the flight as an emergency. Controllers guided the plane to lower altitudes and cleared it “direct to Kansas City International.”

According to CNN affiliate KMBC, the team was onboard Delta Airlines flight 8867 from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh when it made an unscheduled emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport at 3:55 a.m. Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate and that the flight “landed safely at Kansas City International Airport around 4 a.m. local time on Monday, September 25, after the crew reported a possible oil pressure issue.”

CNN has reached out to officials, the airline, and the Kansas City International Airport for more information.

Cam Heyward, defensive lineman for the Steelers, joked on X, formerly Twitter, that the team “might need a ride to Pittsburgh” from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the pair were spotted together after the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game, sending social media into meltdown.