Play ball! Indians plan season opener despite stormy threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms might stop some ball clubs from preparing for a season opener, but not the Indianapolis Indians.

The Indians will host the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

“We have our weather guarantee,” Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians, said Friday on Daybreak. “If the opening night contest against Omaha starts with a temperature below 60°, everyone in attendance will receive a free ticket to another April home game of their choice.”

Reiter says Victory Field, home of the Indians since 1996, has new stadium lights.

“The LED stadium lights have replaced the original metal-halide lighting system on eight light towers spaced around Victory Field. The LED lights provide enhanced brightness for the players and have multi-color capabilities that will enhance home run and walk-off celebrations along with community and private events held at the ballpark,” Reiter said.

