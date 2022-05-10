Sports

President of Indiana Sports Corp plans to step down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Sports Corp announced Tuesday that president Ryan Vaughn will resign from the non-profit organization to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

During his time at the Sports Corp he contributed to major sporting events in Indy, including this year’s College Football National Championship Game and last year’s entire NCAA Tournament.

He will continue to serve as president up until July 1, where he will then move to a consulting role to assist the board and staff in the transition process at the organizations annual board meeting in September.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve in this role for the last eight years,” said Vaughn in a press release. “I’ve been blessed to work with incredible board leaders, an amazing team, and thousands of individuals in the community who care deeply and give freely to support our mission and the impact it has on our city and state.”