Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Brownsburg vs. Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a week stacked sectional semifinal action, the marquee matchup is Friday night’s showdown between Class 6A powerhouses Brownsburg and Ben Davis.

The clash between No. 1 Brownsburg (9-0-1) and No. 3 Ben Davis is the WISH-TV high school football “Game of the Week.” Fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“We kind of knew this is possible when you play in a four-team sectional. You got two teams as good as Brownsburg, undefeated against the best league in the state in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, against the Ben Davis team who is 8-1. This match was going to happen in either week one of the sectional or next week in the sectional. They get it out of the way in week number one,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw says it will be a huge game for both schools, especially because so many of the players are high school seniors.

“This is a game that these teams have been pointing to, and whoever loses this game is going to be talking about this. ‘Man, we were this close to winning a state championship.’ It’s not a guarantee that either of these teams will make the state championship because, more than likely, Center Grove will be waiting two or three weeks down the road in the semi-state round.”

You can catch every play of the matchup between Brownsburg and Ben Davis starting at 7 p.m. Friday on MyINDY-TV 23.