Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Cathedral vs. Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is Regional Finals this week! With a clash that hasn’t happened since 1987, Cathedral and Ben Davis face off against one another.

Friday’s clash between Cathedral and Ben Davis is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

Rakestraw comments about Cathedral’s amazing performance last week.

“We saw a Cathedral last week turning one of their better performances of the season when they beat Lawrence North 20 to 3. Great combination what they did defensively limiting a pretty talented L.N. team and just a bruising running attack Jalen Bonds over 250 yards rushing in that game.”

Ben Davis also had a decent win the week prior to Cathedrals.

“Obviously, we had Ben Davis the previous week with their massive come from behind victory against Brownsburg winning that 28 to 25 and kind of as expected, able to easily get past pike. That was a running clock game at half number two.”

You can catch every play of the matchup between Cathedral and Lawrence North starting at 7 p.m. Friday on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.