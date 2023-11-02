Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Cathedral vs. Lawrence North

A detail photo of a football on the field. Cathedral's battle with Lawrence North for the IHSAA Section 6 Championship is WISH-TV's high school football Game of the Week. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s sectional finals week! The third week of high school football playoff action will see Cathedral take on Lawrence North for the Class 6A Sectional 6 championship.

Friday’s clash between Cathedral (7-3) and Lawrence North (7-3) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

Lawrence North, says Rakestraw, has a chance of taking down their Class 6A rivals.

“They have been much better over the course of the last few years. Pat Mallory has done a great job kind of slowly building that program. They won a sectional championship a couple of years ago and they’ve certainly got a shot in this game.”

To move on to the regionals, LN will have to stop Cathedral QB Danny O’Neil, who’s already signed on to play for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at Colorado.

“Certainly a Mr. Football candidate, a three-year starter, the all-time leading passer in Cathedral history. He’s got 30 touchdowns this season. He’s got kind of younger talent around him this year and has done a great job of spreading the football,” Rakestraw said. “This is a Cathedral team that suffered a couple of losses early during the season…but don’t be surprised if they can make a deep run.”

Rakestraw’s other games to watch this week include Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern, Bishop Chatard vs. Hamilton Heights, and Mt. Vernon vs. New Pal.

You can catch every play of the matchup between Cathedral and Lawrence North starting at 7 p.m. Friday on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.