Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: North Central vs. Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back for another week on WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23. Friday night’s tough matchup between North Central (0-5) and Carmel (3-2) is our high school football Game of the Week!

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup.

“North Central is a team that is young and rebuilding. Derek Hard is the new head coach there. Derek had been a successful head coach in Illinois at a young stage of his career and took the North Central job,” Rakestraw said.

To hear more about Friday night’s matchup, watch the full interview above.

