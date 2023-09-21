Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: North Central vs. Carmel

High School Football Game of the Week: North Central vs. Carmel

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back for another week on WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23. Friday night’s tough matchup between North Central (0-5) and Carmel (3-2) is our high school football Game of the Week!

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup.

“North Central is a team that is young and rebuilding. Derek Hard is the new head coach there. Derek had been a successful head coach in Illinois at a young stage of his career and took the North Central job,” Rakestraw said.

To hear more about Friday night’s matchup, watch the full interview above.

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between North Central and Carmel starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Notre Dame’s top-ranked pass defense...
College Football /
How a high school football...
High School - The Zone /
IU coach Mike Woodson gearing...
College Basketball /
HBCU football game returns for...
Local News /
Study: Indianapolis Colts to be...
Indianapolis Colts /
Colts’ Steichen gives update on...
Indianapolis Colts /
Did former Colts player Sergio...
Indianapolis Colts /
Week 6: Is AC and...
High School - The Zone /