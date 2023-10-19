Search
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield Central

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first round of sectionals in high school football kicks off Friday night with a tough matchup between Pendleton Heights (7-2) and Greenfield Central (8-1).

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup.

“Greenfield Central, the most wins they’ve had in 30 years. For Pendleton Heights, potentially a chance to win a sectional for the first time since 2011,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw added, “These are two teams that had really good seasons, but unfortunately seasons will end as of about 10 o’clock tomorrow night.”

To hear more about Friday night’s matchup, watch the full interview above.

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Pendleton Heights and Greenfield Central starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!

