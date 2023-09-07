Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Lawrence Central

Previewing the high school football game of the week: Warren Central vs. Lawrence Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is in full swing and Friday’s matchup between Warren Central (1-2) and Lawrence Central (1-2) is the high school football Game of the Week!

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview this clash between conference rivals.

Rakestraw says both teams are probably “a little surprised” at their records heading into Friday’s game.

“Warren Central lost their first two games against schools from Fort Wayne: Fort Wayne Snider and then a loss at Carroll. That was a close game and then they rebounded against North Central.”

Lawrence Central, on the other hand, is coming off a 41-26 loss to a major rival.

“Their biggest annual game is week three against Lawrence North. That game took place at Lucas Oil Stadium last Friday night,” Rakestraw said. “So, LC is trying to bounce back and has a veteran squad.”

Warren Central and Lawrence Central aren’t the only rivals preparing to clash under the Friday night lights. Rakestraw says this is the biggest week in the state as far as multiple rivalries are concerned.

“You gotta start with the Mudsock Game between Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern. Both those teams are coming in at 3-0 so far on the season. Avon and Brownsburg — equally as big of a deal on the west side. Bishop Chatard and Cathedral is this week.”

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence Central starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!