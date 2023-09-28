Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Lawrence North

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back for another week on WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23. Friday night’s matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence North is our high school football Game of the Week!

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup.

“Lawrence North is a talented team, a young team freshman running back, Zay Moore will likely go over 1,000 yards rushing on the season in, in week seven,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw added, “As far as Warren is concerned, they really have played well since conference play opened and kind of through quirks in the schedule. This is their last big game. They are three to three on season, but three to one overall.”

To hear more about Friday night’s matchup, watch the full interview above.

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence North starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!