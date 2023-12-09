PRI Trade Show wraps up in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Performance Racing Industry Trade Show took over the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium and wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.

The PRI event entered its 35th year this weekend. Indianapolis has played host for 18 years. According to organizers, it is the largest trade show held at the convention center.

Electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and their impact on the industry take center stage this year as exhibitors in that space are anchors of the Featured Products Showcase.

PRI General Manager Jim Liaw says the expo hopes to showcase the latest the industry has to offer.

“There’s a cross-pollination of not only different genres of racing but there’s a cross-pollination of ideas,” Liaw said. “Whether you are using electric technology or hybrid propane, hydrogen or traditional forms of propulsion. That’s what we’re trying to showcase.”

Visit Indy reports the event is expected to generate a $64 million economic boost for the city.

Thousands of motorsports fans, experts, and business people had some hands-on experiences and exciting competitions to see throughout the show.

Top Kart USA hosted the inaugural PRI Ekarting Classic in Lucas Oil Stadium, showing off electric go-karts with both professional and amateur competitions.

Owner Blake Deister says go-karting is a great way to introduce people to motorsports.

“Many of your pro drivers in Indy car, NASCAR, and other forms of racing all pretty much start with go-karting,” Deister said. “It’s exciting what the future holds … as technology kind of keeps evolving.”

With Esports blowing up in popularity, its impact on the racing industry has also grown.

SRO Motorsports hosted the first PRI Esports Arena at the convention center.

Vice President of Marketing Robbie Montinola says the virtual space has served as a gateway into the industry

“The accessibility is off the charts,” Montinola said. “It really offers an opportunity for people to have that experience of racing a real race car on a variety of all these different racetracks.”

The show also featured more than 1,000 exhibitors and 3,500 booths selling and showcasing different products.