Pro Volleyball Federation adds Indianapolis to league

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The premier women’s volleyball league has announced the addition of Indianapolis as the tenth market for the League. The team will begin competition in the 2025 season.

The Pro Volleyball Federation has stated that Indiana has become known as the “national volleyball hot bed.” There are more than 4,300 high school players taking the courts throughout the state.

It is one of the most popular female sports in Indiana, with more than 3,500 girls playing club volleyball in the greater Indianapolis area.

Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp. boasted that, “We are thrilled that Indianapolis is the next market to join real pro volleyball.”

Talty also explained the current state of Indiana volleyball, “Volleyball is one of the most popular sports in our state and this is a fantastic opportunity to continue growing the sport. We are excited to welcome athletes and fans across the country to experience everything Indianapolis has to offer.”

The Indianapolis team will soon make announcements related to its name, logo, coaching, executive staff, and playing venue.

The Federation will begin play in Jan. 2024 with seven teams playing 24 matches, 12 at home and on the road. Indianapolis will join Dallas and Kansas City as teams that have begun operations in preparation for the 2025 season.