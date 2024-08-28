Purdue adding 8 members to its Athletics Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame will officially add eight new members later this fall.

Earlier this month, Purdue University announced that these former student-athletes will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in October:

Devynne Charlton (women’s track and field, 2013-18).

Annie Drews (volleyball, 2012-15).

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (men’s track and field, 2013-16).

Bob Ford (men’s basketball, 1970-72).

Katie Gearlds (women’s basketball, 2004-07).

Laura Gonzalez-Escallon (women’s golf, 2010-13).

Kevin Plawecki (baseball, 2010-12).

Tim Stratton (football, 1998-2001).

“This year’s class of inductees to the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame is distinguished by their outstanding accomplishments in Purdue Athletics history, with a uniquely Olympic theme,” said, Mike Bobinski, Purdue executive vice president and the director of intercollegiate athletics, in a news release. “Three of these Boilermaker greats are currently competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics. We are immensely proud that Devynne Charlton, Annie Drews and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are representing their home countries, as well as Purdue, in Paris this summer. Two basketball greats, Bob Ford and Katie Gearlds, showcased their talents in Mackey Arena during the 1970s and 2000s, respectively. Laura Gonzalez-Escallon and Kevin Plawecki, along with Devynne and Chukwuebuka, earned Big Ten Conference player and athlete of the year awards during their illustrious careers in West Lafayette. Tim Stratton was the first-ever Mackey Award winner following the 2000 football season, given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Our athletics department is honored to recognize these eight Purdue greats, and we look forward to welcoming them home to campus this fall.”

Here are just some of the accomplishments by the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024:

Devynne Charlton (women’s track and field, 2013-18) — Was named the 2017 Purdue Athletics Female Athlete of the Year after her impressive season, in which she won five Big Ten individual titles and captured three top eight finishes at the NCAA Championships.

Annie Drews (volleyball, 2012-15) — Was an AVCA Second Team All-America selection in 2015.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (men’s track and field, 2013-16) — Was an impressive 13-time All-American. He was runner-up in the 2016 NCAA Championships in both the weight throw (indoor) and shot put (outdoor).

Bob Ford (men’s basketball, 1970-72) — Was named to the First Team All-Big Ten in 1972. He ranks tenth in program history in both scoring average (17.0) and rebounding average (8.9.

Katie Gearlds (women’s basketball, 2004-07) — Was named to the All-Big Ten Conference four times during her career. Geralds is currently the head coach of the Purdue women’s basketball program.

Laura Gonzalez-Escallon (women’s golf, 2010-13) — Was named the 2012 Big Ten Conference Golfer of the Year. She finished third individually at both the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Championships.

Kevin Plawecki (baseball, 2010-12) — Was named the 2012 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year. He was a key piece (co-MVP) of the 2012 Boilermakers’ team that won the program’s first Big Ten title since 1909.

Tim Stratton (football, 1998-2001) — Was the inaugural recipient of the John Mackey Award in 2000. The John Mackey Awards is given to the nation’s best tight end.

The Class of 2024 members will officially be inducted on Oct. 18 during a private ceremony for the inductees and guests. Later that night, the new inductees will be recognized during the Boilermakers’ football game against Oregon.