Purdue baseball prepares for Preseason Fan Fest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Believe it or not, the college baseball season is just around the corner, and Purdue’s baseball team is kicking it off with festival for the fans.

The Preseason Fan Fest is free, open to all ages, and on the calendar for Super Bowl Sunday inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

This year’s date is Feb. 11, from 3-5 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff time is 6:30. That’s the Sunday before the Boilermakers’ season-opening weekend.

According to Purdue, this year marks the sixth time the Boilermakers are hosting the event, which debuted in February 2018. It annually features skill stations, inflatables, games, photo opportunities and autographs along with a chance to interact with the Purdue players and coaches.

Players will be assisting with skill stations and other indoor activities for children, including inflatable play areas. Players will also sign autographs and take photos with attendees. Purdue Pete was also expected to be in attendance.

Skill stations will include multiple batting cages, bullpen mounds, and chance to play catch with the Boilermakers. Multiple stations will be geared toward different age groups of children.

Free parking will be available in the “F Lot” east of Mollenkopf Athletic Center and north of Mackey Arena.

The Fan Fest comes several months after the Halloween Bash at Alexander Field. That event featured on-field trick-or-treating following a costume scrimmage. Attendees received a voucher for a free game ticket for the 2024 season.

The Boilermakers are also hosting their annual First Pitch Dinner at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross-Ade Stadium Pavilion. Tickets are $60. Major League Baseball pitcher Ryan Thompson, fresh off helping the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the World Series, will be the featured speaker.

Season tickets at Alexander Field went on sale in mid-January, and single-game seats will be available in early March. A full list of promotions and special events at Alexander will be announced in early March as well.

Purdue will open its season with a four-game series vs. Stony Brook at a Triple-A ballpark in the Houston area. Feb. 16 is the national opening day for college baseball.

The Boilermakers’ home opener is set for March 8 at Alexander Field. The home slate features seven home weekends and a program-record 30 home games\

PURDUE BASEBALL’S 6TH ANNUAL PRESEASON FAN FEST