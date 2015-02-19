Purdue cuts season ticket prices

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue University is dropping season ticket prices for football to bring more fans back to Ross-Ade Stadium.

The university’s athletics department announced Wednesday plans to reduce season ticket prices for almost 90 percent of the 57,236 seats in the stadium.

Here’s the ticket break down:

Prime, Sideline and Touchdown sections: Now $224 (Plus required Legacy Fee of $250 for prime, $100 for Sideline)

North End Zone below the concourse: Now $175 (No change from last year)

North End Zone above the concourse: Now $119 (or $98 each if four or more are purchased)

South End Zone: Now $119 (or $98 each if four or more are purchased)

Purdue’s 2015 home schedule: