Purdue cuts season ticket prices

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue University is dropping season ticket prices for football to bring more fans back to Ross-Ade Stadium.
The university’s athletics department announced Wednesday plans to reduce season ticket prices for almost 90 percent of the 57,236 seats in the stadium.
Here’s the ticket break down:
- Prime, Sideline and Touchdown sections: Now $224 (Plus required Legacy Fee of $250 for prime, $100 for Sideline)
- North End Zone below the concourse: Now $175 (No change from last year)
- North End Zone above the concourse: Now $119 (or $98 each if four or more are purchased)
- South End Zone: Now $119 (or $98 each if four or more are purchased)
Purdue’s 2015 home schedule:
- Sept. 12: Indiana State
- Sept. 19: Virginia Tech
- Sept. 26: Bowling Green
- Oct. 10: Minnesota
- Oct. 31: Nebraska
- Nov. 7: Illinois
- Nov. 28: Indiana