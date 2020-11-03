Purdue football game canceled as Wisconsin faces COVID outbreak

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats on November 09, 2019, at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue football will no longer face off with Wisconsin on Saturday as Wisconsin’s team activities remain suspended.

Wisconsin Athletics announced on Tuesday that the team’s home game will not be played on Saturday and will not be rescheduled.

Ten University of Wisconsin student athletes and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 27. There is a total of 27 active cases in the program.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said on Tuesday. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday.”

This is the second game Wisconsin has canceled, after the team was originally scheduled to play Nebraska last week.

The university says they will continue to test athletes and staff members regularly.

Wisconsin Athletics plans to release another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Purdue is scheduled to play Northwestern next on Saturday, Nov. 14.