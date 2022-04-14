Sports

Purdue recruits again earn most AP Indiana all-state votes

Westfield Shamrocks Braden Smith (1) holds up the IHSAA Class 4A sectional trophy after defeating the Carmel Greyhounds in a high school basketball game on Saturday, March. 5, 2022, at Noblesville High School in Indianapolis. Smith won the coveted IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

(AP) — Purdue’s recruits are making a clean sweep of this year’s Indiana high school basketball awards.

Two weeks after Westfield guard Braden Smith and Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer were first and second in the 2022 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award voting, they did it again.

And again Smith edged out Loyer — this time as the top vote-getter on The Associated Press all-state team announced Thursday.

It’s the second-straight year a pair of Purdue recruits went one and two in the voting.

Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn, Central Noble guard Conner Essegian and guard Tayshawn Comer of Class 4A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral round out the first team.