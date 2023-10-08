Purdue’s Zach Edey makes big entrance to Colts-Titans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He came in with a bang.

Purdue big man Zach Edey was the man of honor at the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday. The reigning National Player of the Year pumped up the crowd as he hit the anvil to start the Colts’ divisional battle with the Tennessee Titans.

Edey was joined by teammates Fletcher Loyer and Will Berg, among others.

Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game last year during the Boilermakers’ Big Ten championship campaign.

No. 1 Purdue made it to the NCAA Tournament as a number one seed after winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles before being upset in the first round by Fairleigh Dickinson.

The 7-foot-4 center opted to return to West Lafayette for his senior season instead of going into the NBA Draft.

Edey is expected to have another big season for the Boilers, already being named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

Edey is looking to become the first consensus, back-to-back National Player of the Year since Bill Walton in 1971-72 and 1972-73 at UCLA.

He finished last season sixth all-time in Purdue’s single-season list for points (757), and first in rebounds (438).

As far as career numbers, Edey has scored 1,533 points with 847 rebounds.

He currently sits ninth on Purdue’s career rebound ranks, just 302 boards away from sitting atop the list.

Purdue tips off the season on Monday, Nov. 6 against Samford. A tough non-conference slate includes Xavier, Gonzaga, Alabama and Arizona. The Boilers play the Wildcats in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16.

