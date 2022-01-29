Sports

QB Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons in NFL

TAMPA BAY (WISH/AP) — Tom Brady, the quarterback of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, according to sources of ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

The team has not confirmed the information. ESPN reported, “It is unknown when Brady will formalize his plans to retire, but it will be made with consideration to not upstage the NFL’s postseason games or Super Bowl.”

Brady, 44, won seven Super Bowl titles during his career. Six of those were with the New England Patriots. He played 20 season with Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

CBS reported Friday that Brady was close to a decision about retirement. He has cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children.

This season, Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

He is the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated. News 8’s Charlie Clifford will have more on Brady’s retirement on News 8 at 6 p.m.