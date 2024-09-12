Rake’s take on the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence Central at Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the ‘Game of the Week.’

Lawrence Central plays at Warren Central on Friday. Warren Central is on a three-game winning streak and has not let any other team score on them yet this season. Lawrence Central goes into Friday’s game with a win over Edwardsville of Illinois the week prior.

Rakestraw’s take on Warren Central:

“Warren Central, coming into the season, we all thought this would be a really solid team. And what we have learned is defensively is that they are phenomenal. They are one of two teams in the state that has yet to give up a point through the first three weeks of the season. Mississinewa in the 3A Level is the other team that has done that.”

“Again it is a Warren team that is loaded with all kinds of top-end defensive recruits, Damian Shanklin, who is going to go play at LSU. They’ve got Tyrone Burrus is going to play at the University of Louisville. They’ve got numerous other kids that I think will end up being a Division I or at least high-level of college players defensively.

“Offensively, still a bit of a work in progress. Jaydin Rivers is their transfer quarterback that is in, still has a sub 50% completion percentage on the season. And again, I think their schedule will pick up as well. They opened with Fort Wayne Snyder, then beat Warsaw, and opened up with North Central in conference play last week. So the schedule gets tougher as it goes for Warren Central, but so far so good for Mike Kirschner’s team.”

Rakestraw’s take on Lawrence Central:

“Lawrence Central just got their first win of the season last week. They played an out-of-state opponent and beat Edwardsville of Illinois, they have lost a couple of close games.

“We had them back in a Week 1, their huge rivalry game with Lawrence North, and in that game they just kind of got down early and just left themselves a little bit too much, you know, wiggle room to work with. They were down 26-7, made it close. They played Zionsville in Week 2 a game that was separated over two halves because of the storms that went through. They lost a shootout 46-40. So they played nothing but close games.

“How good Lawrence Central is? I’m not sure at this point… Terry Walker is a very dynamic young quarterback. You see a sack here from their defense in the highlights. That’s the experience of their defense, that front four from previous seasons. The question is, can they maybe run the ball enough on this Warren defense to be successful? I think this is the best team that Warren has faced so far. Is LC good enough to catch up with Warren? Time will tell.”

