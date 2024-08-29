Rake’s take on the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warsaw at Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the ‘Game of the Week.’

Warsaw Community High School is at Warren Central High School on Friday. This is not a typical rivalry game but is typical for what happens in week one or two.

“Weeks three through nine are largely set by your conference schedule. So in weeks one and two, you’re trying to find teams to play. So for Warsaw, they ended up finding Warren Central. Warren Central has been playing largely out-of-state teams in this game — in week number two. So it’s something unique. It’s something a little bit different,” Rakestraw said.

Both Warsaw and Warren Central are heading into this game with wins in week one. Warsaw beat Michigan City 20-7 and Warren Central won 15-0 against Fort Wayne Snider.

Rakestraw’s take on Warsaw:

“They are known for how they perform offensively. They are old school football, the Wishbone. They threw the ball three times last week. They completed one pass for 21 yards but they were very successful. Bart Curtis has a great pedigree and track record, a very respected head coach. He’s the former head coach at Mishawaka led them to a state finals appearance a handful of years ago and has made Warsaw much more competitive in football. But frankly, this is a big step up in competition for them playing Warren Central.”

Rakestraw’s take on Warren Central:

“They were a 15 to 0 winner against Fort Wayne Snider last week and Snider was a team that came down to Warren and beat them last year, 42-20. Snider would go on to win the 5A Championship. Snider is now bumped up to 6A. So I’m sure Mike Kirschner – the head coach – would tell you, they want to see a little bit more offense, but the defense was spectacular. They allowed 47 yards in the end. That is where the majority of the Division One talent on this Warren Central team resides – is on the defensive side of the football, especially up front. They may have Mr. Football on the team in Demien Shanklin who is committed to play at LSU. He is a defensive end. He is one of multiple D-1 level players along that defensive line.”

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

