Rake’s Take: Undefeated Lawrence North takes on Brownsburg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football, and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins “Daybreak” to break down the “Game of the Week.”

This week is the 6A Regional showdown and Lawrence North takes on Brownsburg.

“These are the teams that really have been ranked number one for a good chunk of the season. Brownsburg was the number one team in the state really until Week Nine when they suffered their only loss to Hamilton Southeastern. LN replaced them at that point. Obviously, both teams were undefeated, and these are two teams that have kind of gotten to this point in the tournament over the years and not gotten much further. So, one really good team is going to set some history for their school and their community coming up on MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 tonight,” Rakestraw said.

Rake’s take on Lawrence North

“So for Lawrence North, they were able to overcome Cathedral in the Sectional Championship game last week. They overcame three interceptions in the first half of that game because they, themselves, scored two defensive touchdowns, both of them by Breck Mallory. A pick-six in the first half, a scoop and score fumble in half Number 2… 24-7, Lawrence North wins that game. Again, defense is what carried the day for them. A very good offensive team and I’m not sure if somebody will slow them down in the fashion that Cathedral did again this year.”

Rake’s take on Brownsburg

“For Brownsburg, the story is the remarkable comeback that they had last week. They were down 28-0 and 35-7 and won the game — and it was against Ben Davis, a team that has kind of tormented Brownsburg over the years in the postseason. So, when you look at Brownsburg stats, nothing really kind of flashy stands out — just the fact that they just keep winning. They found a way to win these competitive games and found a way to overcome Ben Davis and grab that Sectional Championship. So I would expect a game down to the final possession tonight.”

