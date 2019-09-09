Red Sox fire Dave Dombrowski

BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WPRI) – Dave Dombrowski is out as the Red Sox President of Baseball Operations.

Team spokesman Kevin Gregg told the media late Sunday night that the team has parted ways with Dombrowski. An official announcement is expected Monday. ESPN reports that assistant General Manager Eddie Romero will take over as head of the baseball ops department.

Dombrowski joined the Red Sox in 2015, and played a major role in building the team that won the World Series last season.

The news was delivered moments after the Red Sox lost to the rival New York Yankees Sunday night.

The Red Sox have a 76-67 record in 2019, just one year after winning a team-record 108 games en route to their ninth World Series championship in franchise history and fourth since 2004.

The Red Sox currently are fighting for the second wildcard spot and are ranked third in the AL East division.