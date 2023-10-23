Search
Report: Aaron Nesmith agrees to 3-year, $33M contract extension with Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers agreed to a contract extension with forward Aaron Nesmith just before the Monday night deadline to negotiate deals.

Nesmith agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game during his first season with the Pacers last year, all the best marks from his first three seasons in the NBA.

Nesmith, the 14th overall pick out of Vanderbilt, joined Tyrese Haliburton on the Pacers in agreeing to rookie scale extensions this offseason, per ESPN.

