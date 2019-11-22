Andrew Luck, wife welcome daughter Lucy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Andrew Luck and Nicole Pechanec attend the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and his wife Nicole have welcomed a baby girl into the world, a source has told News 8’s Anthony Calhoun.

NFL reporter Andrea Kremer first reported the news in a tweet that the Lucks welcomed a little girl named Lucy on Nov. 12.

“Jacoby Brissett, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard are just some of the #Colts who still keep in close touch with new father Andrew Luck,” Kremer tweeted on Thursday.

One social media user pointed out the ironic birth date saying, “Of course November 12th for #12.”

Luck shocked the Indianapolis community when he announced his retirement from the NFL in August.