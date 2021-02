Report: Carson Wentz traded to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carson Wentz is headed to Indianapolis, according to a report.

ESPN is reporting that the Colts have agreed to trade a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Wentz.

The conditional pick could become a first-rounder.

Wentz was drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. His career record is 35-32-1.