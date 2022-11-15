Sports

Report: Colts LB Leonard done for the year

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warm ups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, a tweet from Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network said.

Leonard has been on injured reserve and played three games with the team this season. He had a back surgery in the summer and returned to practice Sept. 1.

He joined the Colts in 2018 after playing for South Carolina State from 2014 to 2017.

He ends his season with 11 tackles, a pass deflection and an interception, according to Pro Football Reference.