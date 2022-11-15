Report: Colts LB Leonard done for the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, a tweet from Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network said.
Leonard has been on injured reserve and played three games with the team this season. He had a back surgery in the summer and returned to practice Sept. 1.
He joined the Colts in 2018 after playing for South Carolina State from 2014 to 2017.
He ends his season with 11 tackles, a pass deflection and an interception, according to Pro Football Reference.