Report: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to leave Purdue for University of Louisville

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Jeff Brohm will leave Purdue University to become head coach of the University of Louisville’s football team, according to a tweet from ESPN senior writer Chris Low.

Brohm attended the University of Louisville as a student and was the football team’s quarterback. After graduating, he went on to play professionally in the NFL and the XFL, primarily as a backup.

Brohm was quarterback coach at his alma mater from 2002-07. He then went on to work as offensive coordinator for the team in 2008.

In 2009, Brohm was the quarterback coach at Florida Atlantic.

Brohm then went on to be quarterback coach at the University of Illinois.

In 2012, Brohm became head coach and offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky University.

Brohm joined Purdue as head coach in 2017. He holds a 66-44 record.

“The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range,” Low said in a tweet.

The Boilermakers is set to play Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl against LSU.