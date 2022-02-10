Sports

Report: Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 06: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(WISH) — A blockbuster NBA trade is happening, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Brooklyn Nets are sending James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

The Nets are including Paul Millsap in the deal too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/yTzxKqH99q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Simmons is yet to appear in an NBA game this season after a falling out with the team. He’s set to make more than $33 million per year for each of the next three seasons.

The trade will place Harden, a former MVP, on his third team since the start of last season.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.