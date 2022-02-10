Report: Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons

(WISH) — A blockbuster NBA trade is happening, according to reports.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Brooklyn Nets are sending James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
Simmons is yet to appear in an NBA game this season after a falling out with the team. He’s set to make more than $33 million per year for each of the next three seasons.
The trade will place Harden, a former MVP, on his third team since the start of last season.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.