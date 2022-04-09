NFL player Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by vehicle

(WISH) — NFL player and former Ohio State University star Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a vehicle.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Haskins, 24, died in Florida. He had been training with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
The Steelers confirmed the news in a tweet just after 11:30 a.m.
Haskins has struggled in the NFL after being drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington.
Haskins threw for 54 touchdowns in just 22 games for Ohio State, including 14 starts.
He was named MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl.
Haskins was a close friend and former teammate of Colts fourth-year wide receiver Parris Campbell.
Campbell posted a pair of messages on Twitter Saturday morning after learning the tragic news of Haskins’ passing.