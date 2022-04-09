Sports

NFL player Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by vehicle

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) before an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — NFL player and former Ohio State University star Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a vehicle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Haskins, 24, died in Florida. He had been training with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

The Steelers confirmed the news in a tweet just after 11:30 a.m.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Haskins has struggled in the NFL after being drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington.

Haskins threw for 54 touchdowns in just 22 games for Ohio State, including 14 starts.

He was named MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1512807191731912711

Haskins was a close friend and former teammate of Colts fourth-year wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Campbell posted a pair of messages on Twitter Saturday morning after learning the tragic news of Haskins’ passing.