Report: Oladipo hopeful to return as early as January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ESPN reports Victor Oladipo may set foot on the court again as early as January.
ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news Wednesday saying, “Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo hopeful for a late January/early February return from ruptured quad tendon.”
Oladipo injured his right knee in January 2019 and was temporarily assigned to the team’s G League affiliate in Fort Wayne in November.
The pacers guard has been with the team since 2017. He previously played for Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.