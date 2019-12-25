Report: Oladipo hopeful to return as early as January

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo poses during the NBA basketball team’s media day in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ESPN reports Victor Oladipo may set foot on the court again as early as January.

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news Wednesday saying, “Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo hopeful for a late January/early February return from ruptured quad tendon.”

ESPN Sources: Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo hopeful for a late January/early February return from ruptured quad tendon: https://t.co/jr3WipSrrH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019

Oladipo injured his right knee in January 2019 and was temporarily assigned to the team’s G League affiliate in Fort Wayne in November.

The pacers guard has been with the team since 2017. He previously played for Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.